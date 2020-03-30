First positive COVID-19 case reported in Franklin

Coronavirus

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Franklin, Virginia, says the city has its first positive diagnosis of coronavirus.

The city put out a news release on its Facebook Monday afternoon saying the patient is a resident in the city and “took all necessary precautions to protect themselves and others once becoming symptomatic.”

The health department is working to do a contact investigation to find out who, if anyone, came into close contact with that person.

“Health Department staff encourages everyone to continue to practice social distancing, good hand washing practices, and to cover your cough. Please continue to remain calm and implement best practices through guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health,” the Facebook post reads.

