First positive coronavirus case in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man in his 50s has become the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health announced the positive test Wednesday afternoon in a news release.

Health officials say the man self-isolated himself at the first onset of symptoms. Officials believe the disease was likely caught from “close contact” with a confirmed case while traveling outside the state.

There was no evidence of community transmission in Norfolk as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in Norfolk and other cities, everyone needs to follow the public health recommendations such as social distancing,” said Norfolk Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay. “We all must focus on reducing transmission of the virus. Social distancing measures can help delay and slow the spread of the disease and save lives.”

More information on the spread of coronavirus in Virginia can be found on the Virginia Department of Health website. National information can be found with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health has also activated a public information line, 757-683-2745 for questions.

