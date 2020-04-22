First offender in North Carolina prison custody dies of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — An offender housed at Pender Correctional Institution who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at the hospital as a result of pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19.

This is the first coronavirus death of an individual in custody at a North Carolina state prison.

“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”

The offender exhibited symptoms of a viral infection on April 8.

He was promptly isolated from the population, in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the NC Department of Health and Human Services, and tested for COVID-19.

Officials said, the test came back positive on April 10 and despite constant medical attention, he was hospitalized on April 13.

His condition worsened, and the offender died at the hospital on April 21.

The offender was a male in his late fifties and had underlying health conditions and given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.

Latest Posts: