First inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

William Smith, superintendent at Western Tidewater Regional Jail, said this is the first inmate at the facility to test positive for the virus.

Smith said the inmate was already isolation before the positive test came back, but there are 30 inmates that are being tested due to possible contact.

Those test results should be in within a couple days, Smith said.

