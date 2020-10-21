First Flight High in Dare County closed Wednesday after possible coronavirus exposure

DARE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — First Flight High School in Dare County closed Wednesday morning for the rest of the day for disinfecting after a person who have been exposed to the coronavirus was at the school.

School officials say there are no identified positive cases at the school. The closure during a scheduled teacher workday around 10 a.m. was proactive and the school will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m.

School officials say some students were on campus Wednesday morning to pick up parking passes but were restricted from entering beyond a safety airlock at the front door.

Dare Schools are preparing to welcome back students for in-person learning next Monday, October 26. The DCS Board of Education unanimously voted for the Oct. 26 reopening during a special meeting Oct. 1. The Option 2 plan will have pre-K through fifth grade students in class every day, while grades 6-12 will attend on a hybrid schedule.

For more information on Dare County Schools’ coronavirus response, click here.

