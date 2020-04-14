First COVID-19 related death of incarcerated offender reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — An offender from the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland passed away at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center Tuesday morning due to COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed the report stating that the 49-year-old offender, who had underlying health conditions including asthma and Hepatitis-C, was admitted to VCU’s medical center on April 4 and tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the offender was hospitalized from April 4 until her death.

According to reports, the offender was serving a 9-year sentence for “manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny” and was expecting a release date in mid-2023.

The VADOC, with about 30,000 incarcerated offenders and 12,000 employees, currently has 44 inmates and 32 staff with active COVID-19.

Here’s the breakdown:

Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13 –12 inmates, 1 staff member

Deerfield Correctional Center, includes Deerfield Work Center — 1 staff member

Haynesville Correctional Center — 4 inmates, 1 staff member

Indian Creek Correctional Center — 1 staff member

State Farm Correctional Complex — 2 staff members

Sussex II State Prison — 2 inmates, 2 inmates in the hospital, and 1 staff member

Virginia Correctional Center for Women, includes State Farm Work Center — 21 inmates, 3 inmates in the hospital, 21 staff members

Probation & Parole — Eastern Region — 4 staff members

The agency also supervises about 65,000 offenders in the community through probation and parole.

