First COVID-19 case confirmed in Suffolk, part of Western Tidewater Health District

(WAVY) — The Western Tidewater Health District says a Suffolk man in his 50s has tested positive for the coronavirus — the first case in that district.

The man recently returned from a trip to New York, the district wrote in a news release.

The Western Tidewater Health District covers Isle of Wight County, Suffolk, Southampton County and Franklin.

“The patient described a rapid onset of symptoms, and quickly self-isolated which greatly limited potential contacts,” said Western Tidewater Health Director Dr. Todd Wagner. “We are monitoring the situation and working closely with medical authorities to make sure we are providing the best information to this patient and his family.”

