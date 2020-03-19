1  of  2
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Suffolk, part of Western Tidewater Health District

A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WAVY) — The Western Tidewater Health District says a Suffolk man in his 50s has tested positive for the coronavirus — the first case in that district.

The man recently returned from a trip to New York, the district wrote in a news release.

The Western Tidewater Health District covers Isle of Wight County, Suffolk, Southampton County and Franklin.

“The patient described a rapid onset of symptoms, and quickly self-isolated which greatly limited potential contacts,” said Western Tidewater Health Director Dr. Todd Wagner. “We are monitoring the situation and working closely with medical authorities to make sure we are providing the best information to this patient and his family.”

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

