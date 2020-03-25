Live Now
First coronavirus-related deaths reported in North Carolina; 1 case was Va. resident traveling through NC

Coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina health officials announced two COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday morning, the first two reported in the state.

According to a release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, a person from Cabarrus County died on Tuesday from complications associated with coronavirus. The patient was in their late 70s and had multiple underlying health conditions, officials said.

The second person who died was in their 60s and from Virginia. They were traveling through North Carolina and also died from complications related to the virus.

No further information is being released about either patient, the release states.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones. This is a stark warning that for some people COVID-19 is a serious illness. All of us must do our part to stop the spread by staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing,” said Cooper.

North Carolina health officials now say there are 504 cases of coronavirus across the state.

The number of cases stood at 398 on Tuesday.

