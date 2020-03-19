First coronavirus case confirmed on Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An Eastern Shore community member has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials say.

The Eastern Shore Health District is investigating the case and potential exposure this person had with other community members. Officals said the case is believed to be travel related. Officials do not believe the case was acquired through community spread.

This case marks the first diagnosis of COVID-19 on the Eastern Shore. As of 11:30 a.m. on March 19, the Virginia Department of Health has reported 77 confirmed cases of the disease in Virginia. That number will become higher today with positive test results confirmed in Norfolk, Gloucester, and the Eastern Shore since the release of the VDHP’s latest statistics.

“We are not surprised to see our first positive COVID-19 case in the District. This reinforces the significant importance of social distancing,” Eastern Shore Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams wrote in a news release.