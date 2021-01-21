First Colonial girls hoops cancels season, other VB high school teams in pause due to positive virus tests

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The First Colonial girls basketball team has ended its season due to COVID-19-related reasons, and several other Virginia Beach high school sports programs are on pause after positive coronavirus tests.

There weren’t additional details about First Colonial’s decision at this time. VBCPS spokeswoman Sondra Woodward just said their season ended for “COVID-related reasons.”

The teams that are on pause but still continuing with their season are:

  • Landstown boys basketball
  • Salem boys basketball
  • Ocean Lakes boys basketball
  • Cox boys basketball
  • Cox girls basketball
  • Landstown gymnastics
  • Princess Anne wrestling
  • First Colonial boys and girls indoor track

While other major school districts in Hampton Roads decided to forgo winter sports this season, Virginia Beach has continued on, with precautions established under Virginia High School League guidance. Meanwhile classes are all virtual until at least February.

The guidance means no spectators, but games held in high school gymnasiums are available to watch via livestream. Places such as Shorebreak Pizza on Shore Drive are putting the events on televisions for parents to watch together remotely.

