First case of coronavirus identified in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – A person from Wake County, North Carolina has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the governor’s office said Tuesday afternoon.

The test, conducted by North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, is presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention lab.

The person from Wake County traveled to Washington state and was exposed at a long-term care facility where there is a COVID-19 outbreak. The patient is doing well and is in isolation at home, the governor’s office said.

“I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “Our task force and state agencies are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Governor’s Task Force for coronavirus said the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health is now able to test for the virus.

The CDC will need to confirm any cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) issued the following statement on the first reported coronavirus case in North Carolina:

“The health and well-being of North Carolinians is my top priority, and I’m working to make sure Congress comes together on a bipartisan basis to provide billions of dollars in federal assistance to combat the coronavirus and protect North Carolinians. I’m in close communication with Vice President Pence and other federal leaders, and I will do everything I can to continue supporting our state’s medical institutions, universities, and health care systems, which are some of the best in the world and have a proven track record in treating infectious diseases.” Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Cooper’s announcement comes as the death total in the U.S. reached nine. Two additional deaths in Washington state were announced earlier Tuesday.

There are more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 3,131 deaths have been recorded worldwide.

The first reported infected individuals showed symptoms as early as December 8. Those infections were discovered to be among stallholders from the Wuhan South China Seafood Market, JHU said.

