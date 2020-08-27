FEMA announces grant for lost wages in Virginia

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

WASHINGTON, Va. (WFXR) – FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved a FEMA grant for Virginia under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

FEMA will work with Governor Ralph Northam to implement a system to make this funding available to Virginia residents.

FEMA’s grant funding will allow Virginia to provide an additional $300 a week to citizen’s regular unemployment benefits to those unemployed due to the pandemic.

On Aug. 8, President Trump made up to $44 billion available from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the pandemic.

Currently, the Commonwealth of Virginia agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

For more information regarding the grant program, click here.

