FEMA announces grant for lost wages in Virginia

WASHINGTON, Va. (WFXR) – FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved a FEMA grant for Virginia under the Lost Wages Assistance program.
FEMA will work with Governor Ralph Northam to implement a system to make this funding available to Virginia residents.
FEMA’s grant funding will allow Virginia to provide an additional $300 a week to citizen’s regular unemployment benefits to those unemployed due to the pandemic.
On Aug. 8, President Trump made up to $44 billion available from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the pandemic.
Currently, the Commonwealth of Virginia agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.
For more information regarding the grant program, click here.
