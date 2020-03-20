FedEx continues delivery during coronavirus pandemic

Breaking News
Deadly officer-involved shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
FILE – In this June 26, 2019, file photo, a FedEx truck drives in Philadelphia.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — FedEx announced Friday that it is considered an “essential business” and will continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the crucial role we play in moving supply chains and delivery critical relief, FedEx is considered an essential business and may continue to operate under state of emergency and shelter in place orders recently issued in the U.S.,” the company announced in a news release.

FedEx office locations are serving as hold locations for redirected shipments and printing support for government agencies and customers, the release states.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

