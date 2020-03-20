FedEx continues delivery during coronavirus pandemic

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — FedEx announced Friday that it is considered an “essential business” and will continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to the crucial role we play in moving supply chains and delivery critical relief, FedEx is considered an essential business and may continue to operate under state of emergency and shelter in place orders recently issued in the U.S.,” the company announced in a news release.
FedEx office locations are serving as hold locations for redirected shipments and printing support for government agencies and customers, the release states.
