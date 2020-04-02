FDA updates blood donor eligibility due to urgent need for blood supply

NATIONAL (WAVY) — The FDA announced on Thursday a list of modified eligibility requirements effective immediately to help open up the number of people who can donate blood during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the statement released, blood supplies are at concerning low levels due to the implementation of social distancing and blood drive cancellations. Additionally, people have expressed concern with the blood donation process.

These adjustments are in an effort to encourage more people to donate.

The FDA said that the changes will not jeopardize the blood supply.

“More donations are needed at this time, and we hope people will continue to take the time to donate blood,” according to officials. “We have also encouraged and continue to encourage, state and local governments to take into account the essential nature of donating blood – and that it can be done safely and consistently within social distancing guidelines – when considering travel and business restrictions, and we encourage them to communicate that to their citizens.”

Effective immediately, the following changes were made to donation eligibility.

Deferment adjustments:

Those with recent tattoos and piercings: the deferral period changed from 12 months to 3 months.

Male donors originally deferred for having sex with another man: the deferral period changed from 12 months to 3 months.

Female donors deferred for having sex with a man who had sex with another man: the deferral period changed from 12 months to 3 months.

Those who have traveled to malaria-endemic areas and are residents of malaria non-endemic countries: the deferral period changed from 12 months to 3 months. An alternate procedure permits the collection of blood and blood components from such donors without a deferral period, provided the blood components are pathogen-reduced using an FDA-approved pathogen reduction device .

Those who spent time in certain European countries or on military bases in Europe who were previously considered to have been exposed to a potential risk of transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease or Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, the agency is eliminating the recommended deferrals and is recommending allowing reentry of these donors.

“We expect that the updated guidance and alternative procedures will help increase the number of donations moving forward while helping to ensure adequate protections for donor health and maintaining a safe blood supply for patients.”

The FDA stated these changes will remain in place until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

