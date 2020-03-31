Family speaks out about 65-year-old Southampton man who died from coronavirus

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-year-old Southampton County man died last week from coronavirus.

“I’m just glad that he went peacefully,” said Elizabeth Glascock, the man’s daughter.

The Glascock family knows better than anyone about the dangers of coronavirus.

“It happened in a matter of, like, I don’t know — it went very quickly,” Elizabeth Glascock said.

65-year-old Jimmy Glascock spent almost three decades working for Southampton County.

“Everywhere we went, he knew somebody,” Elizabeth Glascock said.

In the past couple months, Jimmy Glascock was battling some health issues. About two weeks ago, he moved into Pine Forest Rest, a small assisted living facility in Potecasi, North Carolina.

On Thursday, he was transferred to Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin for appendicitis. There, he tested positive for coronavirus.

“When we found out the results came back positive, he went down very fast,” Elizabeth Glascock said. “His oxygen levels were decreasing rapidly and that’s when they hooked him up the ventilator.”

Just a little more than 24 hours later, Jimmy Glascock would take his last breath. His daughter wasn’t able to be in the room with him. She was forced to look through a glass window.

“They put a walkie-talkie up to his ear and let us speak,” Elizabeth Glascock said. “I just told him that I loved him and even though he couldn’t physically feel me there that I was there.”

Doctors told Elizabeth Glascock that her father’s heart rate jumped every time he heard her voice. He died minutes after they spoke.

“It is unreal,” Elizabeth Glascock added. “It kind of just feels like a dream or a nightmare.”

Because of the limitations on gatherings, family had a very small service on Tuesday.

“I am thankful that I was at least able to be at the hospital and able to be with him, because many others aren’t able to do that,” Elizabeth Glascock said.

The reality still hasn’t set in for Elizabeth Glascock. She’s not sure when it will.

“He was just loved,” Elizabeth Glascock added. “Everyone who knew him loved him.”

Jimmy Glascock only stayed in Pine Forest for 10 days. Northampton County, North Carolina, officials say 26 people from that facility all tested positive.

Southampton County, Virginia, so far only has one case listed on the Virginia Department of Health coronavirus tracking website.

