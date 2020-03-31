Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

Family speaks out about 65-year-old Southampton man who died from coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-year-old Southampton County man died last week from coronavirus.

“I’m just glad that he went peacefully,” said Elizabeth Glascock, the man’s daughter.

The Glascock family knows better than anyone about the dangers of coronavirus.

“It happened in a matter of, like, I don’t know — it went very quickly,” Elizabeth Glascock said.

65-year-old Jimmy Glascock spent almost three decades working for Southampton County.

“Everywhere we went, he knew somebody,” Elizabeth Glascock said.

In the past couple months, Jimmy Glascock was battling some health issues. About two weeks ago, he moved into Pine Forest Rest, a small assisted living facility in Potecasi, North Carolina.

On Thursday, he was transferred to Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin for appendicitis. There, he tested positive for coronavirus.

“When we found out the results came back positive, he went down very fast,” Elizabeth Glascock said. “His oxygen levels were decreasing rapidly and that’s when they hooked him up the ventilator.”

Just a little more than 24 hours later, Jimmy Glascock would take his last breath. His daughter wasn’t able to be in the room with him. She was forced to look through a glass window.

“They put a walkie-talkie up to his ear and let us speak,” Elizabeth Glascock said. “I just told him that I loved him and even though he couldn’t physically feel me there that I was there.”

Doctors told Elizabeth Glascock that her father’s heart rate jumped every time he heard her voice. He died minutes after they spoke.

“It is unreal,” Elizabeth Glascock added. “It kind of just feels like a dream or a nightmare.”

Because of the limitations on gatherings, family had a very small service on Tuesday.

“I am thankful that I was at least able to be at the hospital and able to be with him, because many others aren’t able to do that,” Elizabeth Glascock said.

The reality still hasn’t set in for Elizabeth Glascock. She’s not sure when it will.

“He was just loved,” Elizabeth Glascock added. “Everyone who knew him loved him.”

Jimmy Glascock only stayed in Pine Forest for 10 days. Northampton County, North Carolina, officials say 26 people from that facility all tested positive.

Southampton County, Virginia, so far only has one case listed on the Virginia Department of Health coronavirus tracking website.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories