Family-owned fabric shop sees business boom during COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Effects from the coronavirus have been devastating for small businesses in Hampton Roads and around the nation, but that hasn’t been the case for Fabric Hut.

The family-owned fabric shop first opened its doors in 1967, and owner Douglas Garvis says his business is still “thriving.”

The store on Little Creek Road normally averages $3,500 in sales. It’s averaged close to $12,000 over the last week and a half.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Garvis said.

Essentially, Fabric Hut has gone into the mask-making business; providing fabric and mask material to the local government, military and medical personnel.

“People are sewing for the homeless, people are sewing for nursing homes, people are just sewing for people in their family,” said Angela Hill, a manager at Fabric Hut.

Due to the traffic on the business’s website, Garvis had to suspend online sales just so his team could catch.

“(Our website) was doing 400 orders a day. The average on the internet went up to 2,000,” said Garvis. “My employees came in [and] were like deer caught in the spotlights, just dazed on what to do, and I said ‘just take a deep breath.'”

And now, it’s Fabric Hut’s thriving business helping Hampton Roads breathe just a little easier.

