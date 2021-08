In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Faith leaders are holding a virtual meeting to talk COVID-19 vaccines with Deputy Secretary for Virginia Health and Human Services Dr. Vanessa Walker Harris on Tuesday morning.

Walker Harris is expected to talk about booster shots and other topics a day after the FDA fully approved Pfizer’s vaccine.

The meeting is at 10 a.m. You have to register in advance here.

