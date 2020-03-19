Fairfax calls on Northam to implement ‘bolder and swifter’ measures amid coronavirus crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax wrote a letter go Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday urging him to “implement much bolder and swifter measures” in the Commonwealth to prevent the continued spread of coronavirus.
There had been 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, as of 11 a.m. on March 19. Two people in James City County have died from the respiratory disease.
In response to the growing number of Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, Northam has implemented several changes in the way schools, local governments, and businesses operate in the Commonwealth. But in his letter, Fairfax urged the governor to do more to prevent the spread of the disease.
Fairfax suggested Northam take the following steps to limit the transmission of COVID-19 in Virginia:
- Ban public mass gatherings until April 15
- Mandate the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms, and theaters until April 15 — but allow businesses to continue carryout and delivery services
- Close all schools and public universities until the end of the semester while allowing for students to be educated online when possible, and preventing students from being penalized for the closure of their institutions
- Refund or waive the 2020 Business, Professional, or Occupational License tax for small businesses in Virginia
- Make grants and no-interest loans available to Virginia’s small businesses through a small business fund and grant program
- Suspend state and local tax payments for three months
- Increase maximum weekly unemployment payments to displaced workers for three months
- Negotiate with lenders and landlords to suspend rent, mortgage, student loan, and consumer loan payments for three months
- Ask credit rating agencies to free derogatory credit marks for unpaid bills for three months
- Create a relief fund for faith-based and non-profit organizations
- Call a special session of the Virginia General Assembly to implement emergency measures