Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Fairfax calls on Northam to implement ‘bolder and swifter’ measures amid coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 3, 2019 file photo, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax addresses the media during a news conference in his office at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Fairfax is resigning from the law firm Morrison & Foerster, where he has been on leave since February amid allegations of sexual assault. Fairfax and the firm confirmed Monday, July 1 that he’s resigning as partner.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax wrote a letter go Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday urging him to “implement much bolder and swifter measures” in the Commonwealth to prevent the continued spread of coronavirus.

There had been 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, as of 11 a.m. on March 19. Two people in James City County have died from the respiratory disease.

In response to the growing number of Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19, Northam has implemented several changes in the way schools, local governments, and businesses operate in the Commonwealth. But in his letter, Fairfax urged the governor to do more to prevent the spread of the disease.

Fairfax suggested Northam take the following steps to limit the transmission of COVID-19 in Virginia:

  • Ban public mass gatherings until April 15
  • Mandate the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms, and theaters until April 15 — but allow businesses to continue carryout and delivery services
  • Close all schools and public universities until the end of the semester while allowing for students to be educated online when possible, and preventing students from being penalized for the closure of their institutions
  • Refund or waive the 2020 Business, Professional, or Occupational License tax for small businesses in Virginia
  • Make grants and no-interest loans available to Virginia’s small businesses through a small business fund and grant program
  • Suspend state and local tax payments for three months
  • Increase maximum weekly unemployment payments to displaced workers for three months
  • Negotiate with lenders and landlords to suspend rent, mortgage, student loan, and consumer loan payments for three months
  • Ask credit rating agencies to free derogatory credit marks for unpaid bills for three months
  • Create a relief fund for faith-based and non-profit organizations
  • Call a special session of the Virginia General Assembly to implement emergency measures

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links
Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories