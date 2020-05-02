Facilities in Virginia, NC that have treated COVID-19 patients receive federal funding

In this Thursday, April 23, 2020 photo, Ruth Caballero, a nurse with The Visiting Nurse Service of New York, suits up in protective equipment before treating a COVID-19 patient on her rounds in upper Manhattan in New York. Home care nurses, aides and attendants, who normally help an estimated 12 million Americans with everything from bathing to IV medications, are now taking on the difficult and potentially dangerous task of caring for coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has started releasing money to hospitals that have high-coronavirus patient admissions and other rural facilities.

The money comes from the Provider Relief Fund under the CARES Act. Hospitals will begin receiving the funds via direct deposit within the next few days, HHS said Friday.

In Virginia, “high-impact” four facilities that treated more than 100 COVID-19 patients through April 10 will receive a cumulative sum of $74,993,694. More than 100 rural Virginia facilities will receive a cumulative sum of $134,382,928.

In North Carolina, four high-impact facilities will receive $79,025,656. More than 250 facilities in rural areas will receive $282,581,596.

Health and Human Services did not break down which facilities will be receiving the funds, or which localities they are in for North Carolina or Virginia.

HHS is giving $12 billion to United States facilities that admitted large numbers of COVID-19 patients and $10 billion to those in rural areas.

“These new payments are being distributed to healthcare providers who have been hardest hit by the virus: $12 billion to facilities admitting large numbers of COVID-19 patients and $10 billion to providers in rural areas, who are already working on narrow margins,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “HHS has put these funds out as quickly as possible, after gathering data to ensure that they are going to the providers who need them the most. With another $75 billion recently appropriated by Congress, the Trump Administration will continue doing everything we can to support America’s heroic healthcare providers on the frontlines of this war on the virus.”

