Facebook, Red Cross and the VA partner to give video Portal devices to veterans, families

WASHINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to support veteran’s mental health and social connectivity during the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook, the Red Cross and the Department of Veterans Affairs announced a partnership to distribute devices to veterans, their caregivers and families.
Over 7,400 Facebook Portal video tablet devices have been provided to the American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network which will ship the devices beginning April 15 in pairs to those who are eligible and qualify.
The President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide initiated the collaboration to “reduce isolation and improve connectedness at home,” according to a statement released.
“Veterans, families and caregivers will benefit through an increased support system,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “Our goal is for Veterans to feel less isolated through more communication. We believe this technology will help Veterans who might otherwise be unreachable.”
The devices are on a first-come, first-serve basis and limited to one request per veteran family.
More information and Portal requests can be found online.
Latest News
- Democrats and Republicans divided on extra Paycheck Protection Program funding
- Northan requests additional federal support for Virginians and state economy
- Walmart waives fees to its new MoneyCard users, continues check-cashing service
- WATCH LIVE: President Trump unveils 3-phase plan to reopen economy
- Hampton VA Medical Center reports first COVID-19 inpatient death