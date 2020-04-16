Facebook, Red Cross and the VA partner to give video Portal devices to veterans, families

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Britain’s competition watchdog signalled on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, its willingness to push for stricter rules to counter Google and Facebook ‘s dominance of online advertising. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to support veteran’s mental health and social connectivity during the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook, the Red Cross and the Department of Veterans Affairs announced a partnership to distribute devices to veterans, their caregivers and families.

Over 7,400 Facebook Portal video tablet devices have been provided to the American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network which will ship the devices beginning April 15 in pairs to those who are eligible and qualify.

The President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide initiated the collaboration to “reduce isolation and improve connectedness at home,” according to a statement released.

“Veterans, families and caregivers will benefit through an increased support system,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “Our goal is for Veterans to feel less isolated through more communication. We believe this technology will help Veterans who might otherwise be unreachable.”

The devices are on a first-come, first-serve basis and limited to one request per veteran family.

More information and Portal requests can be found online.

