EVMS to hold free public health panel on coronavirus Wednesday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A coronavirus panel at EVMS that was postponed last month is taking place Wednesday night in Norfolk.

The “Coronavirus: Don’t Let Misconceptions Eclipse the Truth” free presentation by infectious disease and public health experts is from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at EVMS Lester Hall, Room 135.

Several infectious disease and health department specialists will participate in the discussion.

Dr. Edward Oldfield is among the panelists. He told 10 On Your Side that while the elderly appear to be most at-risk, ” There’s nobody that has immunity to this, and so it could rage through the entire population.”

On Jan. 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a global public health emergency.  Click here for some coronavirus myth busters from the WHO.

