EVMS infectious disease expert urges caution ahead of Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus is still spreading, which will likely impact traditional holiday plans.

Some health experts suggest avoiding the usual family gatherings. Others say to take things outside, keep it small and wear a mask. Some are suggesting getting a COVID-19 test before traveling to ensure you don’t infect family members.

Dr. Edward Oldfield, who is an infectious disease expert at Eastern Virginia Medical School, says getting tested before visiting family isn’t the most reliable way to stay safe because you could get a false negative or get sick while waiting for results.

His advice is to skip traditional gatherings.

“We’re at the worst we’ve been in since it started right now and unless we follow social distancing and wearing a mask, it’s going to get even worse,” said Dr. Oldfield.

He suggests modifying Thanksgiving plans to only be with immediate family. For extended family, use Zoom or another virtual option.

“The more people, the more it’s inside, the longer time, especially if you don’t social distance, the higher the risk,” said Oldfield. “This, I think, should really be a different Thanksgiving from normal, but there are ways we can still make it a good family event, but not a large gathering inside.”

He says anyone over the age of 60 or anyone with comorbidities should not expose themselves to people outside of their home.

Oldfield said, “People have got COVID fatigue. They are letting down their guard and much of the new cases are not from big gatherings, but actually just letting your guard down, having people outside your household unit come in and not wearing masks while socializing.”

If you do travel, Oldfield says to be vigilant about wearing a mask, stay socially distanced, try to gather outdoors, and take a look at the CDC’s COVID-19 tracker website, so you can see the risk where you live, and the risk where you want to go.

Oldfield did say he’s encouraged by the vaccine news coming from Pfizer and Moderna. He believes we should know more about the efficacy and safety of the vaccines within the next month or so.

