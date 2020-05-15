EVMS gets critical supplies to daycare centers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’ve been struggling to find toilet paper and cleaning supplies for your home, just imagine finding enough to run a daycare.

On Friday morning, volunteers from Eastern Virginia Medical School picked up boxes to deliver to 169 child care centers and in-home daycare providers in Hampton Roads.

“Each child care provider that’s getting a delivery today is getting bleach, masks, gloves, paper towels and toilet paper,” Jane Elyce Glasgow told WAVY.com. She is the Executive Director of Minus 9 to 5 an EVMS initiative that helps families with young children.

As soon as the pandemic hit, they convened a workgroup to address the needs of essential workers with kids.

“All things childcare: figuring out that this really important service is critical right now to keep the economy flowing and keep essential employees at their jobs,” Glasgow said.

After surveying more than 200 providers by phone, they realized the desperate need for supplies. The group connected with 10 community organizations that helped them buy and collect the items over the last several weeks.

As more parents head back to work during phase 1 of reopening the state, the students’ deliveries couldn’t be coming at a better time.

“We’re really excited. We know this is a really busy time of year for students, especially medical students who are taking exams and trying to wrap up their virtual semester, and so we’re thrilled they’re here — kind of heroes helping heroes,” Glascow said.

