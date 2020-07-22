Employee at Dog & Cat Hospital in Norfolk tests positive for COVID-19

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Dog & Cat Hospital in Ghent is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The business on W. 21st Street made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook. The city has reported about 600 new cases in the past week.

The closure is in place until Monday, July 27, during which the facility will be cleaned and policies and procedures will be reviewed, the business said. “Everyone’s safety remains our number one priority.We remain committed to your pets’ health and wellbeing … We appreciate your understanding, and we apologize for any possible inconvenience. We look forward to seeing you all next week! Stay safe.”

Dog & Cat says that if your pets have emergencies in the meantime you should contact Bay Beach Veterinary Emergency Center at 757-340-3913.

