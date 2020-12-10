Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus, says she is ‘feeling fine’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, the talk show host confirmed on Twitter.
“Fortunately, I am feeling fine right now,” she said on Thursday.
She added that her close contacts were notified and she will “see you all again after the holidays.”
