Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus, says she is ‘feeling fine’

Coronavirus

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. DeGeneres says she’ll be ready to talk when her daytime show returns this month after a staff shake-up prompted by allegations of a toxic workplace. “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” DeGeneres said in a statement announcing the show’s Sept. 21, 2020, start of its 18th season. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, the talk show host confirmed on Twitter.

“Fortunately, I am feeling fine right now,” she said on Thursday.

She added that her close contacts were notified and she will “see you all again after the holidays.”

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10