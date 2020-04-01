Elizabeth City funeral home giving away 300 fried chicken dinners to community on Wednesday

Adkins funeral home

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A North Carolina funeral home is stepping up to the plate to help local community members have food on theirs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at noon on Wednesday, April 1, the Adkins Memorial Funeral Home will be giving away 300 free fried chicken dinners.

Doors are open while supplies last, and meals are limited to 1 per person.

Adkins Memorial is located at 1905 North Road Street in Elizabeth City.

Please contact the funeral home at 252-679-7034 for further information.

