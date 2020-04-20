NEW MEXICO (AP) — Idris Elba says he and his wife had their lives “turned around” after contracting the coronavirus.
The British actor called the experience “definitely scary and unsettling and nervous.”
Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba are recovering in New Mexico and are now focused on their new roles as United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors.
They are working with the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on farmers and food producers in rural areas.
Latest News
- Elba and wife, recovering from coronavirus, to help others
- Gunman kills 16 in rampage, deadliest in Canadian history
- Portsmouth Police: Person shot with serious injuries on Duke Street
- Two-vehicle crash on 164E left all eastbound lanes closed Sunday night, injuries reported
- Rhode Island couple moves up wedding, marries outside nursing home so mother could attend