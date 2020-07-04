ECPPS opens ‘Parent Re-entry Survey’ for the coming school year; releases 3 proposed plans

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is preparing three plans for the reopening of school in August.

Similar to other school districts across North Carolina and Virginia, the school system is asking for feedback by way of a survey for parents and guardians.

The state is waiting for an announcement from Governor Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to determine which plan is best suited for the school system to follow in safely reopening for the 2020-21 school year.

The state has provided interim guidance on three plans:

Plan A: Minimal Social Distancing

This plan requires minimal social distancing and is the least restrictive way to begin school. This plan most closely resembles a traditional start to school.

This plan requires minimal social distancing and is the least restrictive way to begin school. This plan most closely resembles a traditional start to school. Plan B: Moderate Social Distancing

This plan requires more restrictions for social distancing and no more than 50% of the school’s students can go to school each day. On the days that a student does not report to school, they would be required to participate in remote learning.

This plan requires more restrictions for social distancing and no more than 50% of the school’s students can go to school each day. On the days that a student does not report to school, they would be required to participate in remote learning. Plan C: Remote Learning

This plan requires all learning to be remote. ECPPS said they cannot minimize the possibility of having a complete virtual model.

“While there is no perfect plan, ECPPS is dedicated to doing what is best for students, staff, and families. We are committed to the health, safety, and well-being of everyone,” said school officials in a statement released.

ECPPS is asking that families complete the two (2) minute survey found here.

Latest News