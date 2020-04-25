Eastern Shore Tyson Foods plant closing temporarily for cleaning

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Tyson Foods poultry processing plant in Temperanceville will close Friday through the weekend for deep cleaning.

Complex HR Manager Marco Northway sent out a letter to employees and posted it on Facebook Wednesday say the plant would be closed Friday through Sunday.

All team members needed to clear their personal belongings from their lockers and lunch storage areas by the end of the day Thursday.

The message did not include any information on whether there have been any COVID-19 cases or exposures at the facility.

