Eastern Shore to offer free COVID-19 testing to resident this weekend

A doctor shows a negative quick coronavirus test in a tent set up at the entrance of a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Venezuela is going about testing its citizens unlike any other country: Mass deployment of a rapid blood antibody test from China that checks for proteins that develop a week or more after someone is infected, while using on a much smaller scale the gold-standard nasal swab exam that detects the virus from the onset. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Health District is offering free coronavirus testing to residents.

The drive-through testing will be available at Eastern Shore Community College on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m — or until testing supplies run out.

The Virginia National Guard will administer the tests, and the ESHD will provide information to residents about protecting themselves from COVID-19 transmission. All test results will be communicated via phone by the ESHD.

COVID-19 testing is voluntary. Those who get tested can complete a 5-minute questionnaire. The questionnaire is voluntary and all information will remain confidential, according to an ESHD news release.

Anyone with questions should contact the ESHD at 757-787-5880.

The Eastern Shore is a coronavirus hot spot. In Accomack County, 429 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of May 5. The number may seem small, but it’s not in comparison to Accomack County’s population.

About 32,000 people live in Accomack County — this means that one out of about every 75 people have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the second-worst percentage in the state, behind Richmond County on the Northern Neck.

Northampton County is not far behind. With 140 COVID-19 positive residents, it ranks third-worst in the state based on total population. Fewer than 12,000 people live in Northampton County, meaning that one in about every 83 people test positive for coronavirus.

