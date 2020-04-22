Eastern Shore reports 2 additional deaths from COVID-19

EASTERN SHORE, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Health District has reported two additional deaths of residents who had coronavirus.

One of the residents was a man in his 50s. The other was a woman also in her 50s.

“We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of two members of our Eastern Shore family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families,” said Chief Operating Officer Jon Richardson. “We have seen a significant increase in our case count over the past week. Many of those cases are associated with outbreaks which are currently under investigation.”

A total of three people have died in the ESHD due to COVID-19.

The ESHD reported the first COVID-19 death in the district on April 8. That resident was an Accomack County woman in her 70s who was hospitalized after she was confirmed positive for the disease, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH is reporting that the ESHD has 59 positive case of COVID-19 in its district, and that 16 people are currently hospitalized due to infection.

VDH is currently reporting 324 deaths in Virginia due to COVID-19.

Those numbers are not current, and does not include the two additional deaths of ESHD residents. The VDH’s daily update with the latest information on COVID-19 cases was delayed on Wednesday.

At 2 p.m., the VDH COVID-19 page still had the following message posted, explaining why the numbers were delayed.

The process which compiles COVID-19 case information overnight experienced an error that caused complete case information to be unavailable this morning. VDH staff are working to resolve the issue, and updated information will be posted as soon as possible.

The ESHD has created a public information line for COVID-19 questions. It can be reached at (757) 787-5880.

