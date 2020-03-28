Eastern Shore healthcare worker tests positive for coronavirus

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Eastern Shore Rural Health revealed Saturday afternoon an employee had tested positive for coronavirus from their Onley Community Health Center.
The corporation shares they were not made aware before Friday night. As of Saturday afternoon, they are now working to find who the person may have been in contact with.
“Eastern Shore Rural Health has been working closely with the Accomack County Health Department to conduct an investigation into close contacts of the positive case. All those identified as close contacts will be contacted directly by the Health Department.”Nancy J. Stern | CEO Eastern Shore Rural Health
