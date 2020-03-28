Live Now
Eastern Shore healthcare worker tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Eastern Shore Rural Health revealed Saturday afternoon an employee had tested positive for coronavirus from their Onley Community Health Center.

The corporation shares they were not made aware before Friday night. As of Saturday afternoon, they are now working to find who the person may have been in contact with.

“Eastern Shore Rural Health has been working closely with the Accomack County Health Department to conduct an investigation into close contacts of the positive case. All those identified as close contacts will be contacted directly by the Health Department.”

Nancy J. Stern | CEO Eastern Shore Rural Health

