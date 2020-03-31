Live Now
Eastern Shore health system awarded $81K in coronavirus funding

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Rural Health System has been awarded $81,000 in grant funding to assist during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money — a total of $81,224 — comes from the $2 trillion Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CARES) Act.

The bill became law on March 6, and in addition to funding for individuals, large and small companies and more, it provides money for research, vaccine development, prevention, preparedness, and response during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The act also includes $1.32 billion for community health centers, like the Eastern Shore Rural Health System, to improve their capacity for providing medical care and obtaining medical supplies during the COVID-19 crisis. About 28 million people in the U.S. rely on these community health centers.

Rep. Elaine Luria supported the passage of the act. She recently met Eastern Shore Rural Health System leaders to learn about their needs and preparedness. She’s also working with providers on the Southside and Peninsula to determine how she can assist them, the release states.

“It is critical that we give healthcare providers the resources they need during this national public health emergency,” Luria said.

