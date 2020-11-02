Eastern Shore Health District offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Accomac

Coronavirus

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Health District (ESHD) is offering free COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru clinic on Monday, November 9.

The testing event will be at the Accomack County Health Department located at 23191 Front Street, Accomac, VA 23301, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.

Participants will receive a call from the Eastern Shore Health District with their results.

If you have any questions about this event, you may contact the Eastern Shore Health District at 757-787-5880.

