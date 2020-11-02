Eastern Shore Health District offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Accomac

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Health District (ESHD) is offering free COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru clinic on Monday, November 9.

The testing event will be at the Accomack County Health Department located at 23191 Front Street, Accomac, VA 23301, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.

Participants will receive a call from the Eastern Shore Health District with their results.

If you have any questions about this event, you may contact the Eastern Shore Health District at 757-787-5880.

