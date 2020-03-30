Eastern Shore Health District confirms 3 additional cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

EASTERN SHORE, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Health District reports that three more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Officials say two of the tree cases have no known travel off the Shore and had no contact with previously confirmed cases. A thorough investigation of the cases and any potential cases has been conducted.

“We believe the two cases from this weekend are evidence of the beginning of community transmission of the virus,” says Eastern Shore Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams.

“Social distancing practices must be maintained. Stay at home and leave only for critical supplies. If you’re sick, contact your primary care provider via phone.”

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Shore was reported on March 19. Two days later, a man in his 60s was confirmed to have tested positive for the case.

The man was a travel companion of the first identified case.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are currently 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Shore with 1 in Northampton and 6 from Accomack.

As of Monday morning, the VDH is reporting 1,020 cases overall, with 25 deaths and 136 hospitalizations.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

