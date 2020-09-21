Early childhood education virtual jobs event series to help fill workforce loss from COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council has partnered with Eastern Virginia Medical School’s Minus 9 to 5 to connect community members with jobs in early childhood education in an effort to help with the jobs deficit COVID-19 has created.

The virtual event series targets teachers, teaching assistants and childcare support staff in the field of early childhood education.

About 60 employers from across Hampton Roads will take part in the virtual series.

They are broken up by cities. On Tuesday, there will be an opportunity for people looking for early childhood jobs in Virginia Beach from 10 to noon.

Other cities follow in the coming weeks.

You RSVP, login to the watch the Zoom presentations from the employers, and then follow up contact information for job applications.

Jacqueline Rondeau, business services coordinator for the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, says this is a great time and opportunity to get into this field.

“Hampton Roads is returning to work and trying to return to normal. There is a bigger need than ever for childcare for early childhood education,” Rondeau said. This industry is having a really hard time finding staff. They need to be successful in order for the rest of us to be successful and go back and do our daily lives.”

The virtual hiring event series will take place from September 22 to October 8 – based on locality.

Virginia Beach: September 22 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Norfolk: September 30 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. & October 6 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Chesapeake: October 6 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and October 7 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Suffolk and Portsmouth: October 7 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Peninsula and Richmond: October 8 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

If you’re interested in signing up, click here.

To attend, job seekers must register with the Virginia Workforce Connection here.

