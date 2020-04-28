During pandemic, rules on wearing masks vary among local police departments

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The CDC recommends all of us wear a mask in public to protect ourselves and each other from spreading COVID-19.

Recently, a WAVY employee noticed police officers in one local city who were not following the social distancing guidelines. The picture that got us wondering was taken outside of a gas station in Norfolk a week ago. In it, you can see clearly an officer standing near a woman. He is not wearing a mask. It’s not clear whether she’s wearing one.

That prompted us to ask the department, and others, “What are the rules for police?”

We asked Norfolk police about their social distancing policy. Department spokesman Sgt. William Pickering told WAVY.com masks aren’t mandatory.

“Officers are not mandated to wear masks; however, they are encouraged to wear personal protective equipment and follow best practices as recommended by the CDC to help reduce the exposure and spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Other local cities, like Newport News and Portsmouth, are mandating masks. Portsmouth Chief Angela Green even posted a video about it on Facebook.

Virginia Beach told 10 On Your Side that masks are in limited supply, so they are required under certain conditions such as transporting someone to jail. They are not required during routine matters where social distancing can be practiced such as routine patrol, directing traffic, etc.

Suffolk and Hampton say they are following CDC guidance for police, which is to wear masks when in contact with someone known or suspected to have the virus.

Pickering gave some additional details about the particular picture which piqued 10 On Your Side’s curiosity.

“The officers depicted in the photograph were investigating an armed individual robbery that involved multiple offenders; one of the officers was flagged down by a victim. Situations like these, may not afford the responding officers time to adorn PPE,” he said.

