Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, visits Virginia Tech

UPDATE 11:09 A.M.: Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has toured colleges and universities across America. She told WFXR’s Eric Pointer that Virginia Tech has a unique ability to study the reach of droplets and required physical distancing.
Watch Dr. Birx’s remarks at the top of this article.
ORIGINAL STORY:
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Dr. Deborah Birx, a physician who is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is in Blacksburg today.
Birx is participating in a closed-door roundtable at Virginia Tech. She is expected to meet with reporters at the conclusion of the event.
WFXR News reporter Eric Pointer is in Blacksburg and will update this story with the latest.
Stay with WFXRtv.com and the WFXR News app for the latest on this breaking story.
