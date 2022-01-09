Dr. Danny Avula stepping down from state vaccine coordinator role

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Danny Avula, who some coined Virginia’s “Dr. Fauci,” is stepping down as the commonwealth’s vaccination coordinator after leading vaccine efforts for the last year.

He will be replaced by Christy Gray, according to a news release from VDH. Gray is the director of VDH’s immunization department.

Previously, Dr. Avula was the director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, which he still helped oversee during his time leading vaccine efforts for the state.

He was appointed by Governor Ralph Northam in January 2020, but was initially only planning to carry the role for a handful of months. Dr. Avula told 8News Friday he is in the process of returning to his post leading RHHD.