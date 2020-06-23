Donation drive overwhelms local shelter

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Ask and you shall receive … donations.

Last week, 10 On Your Side told you HER Shelter would start accepting donations to help their clients after COVID-19 shut down their collections for three months.

HER Shelter, which stands for Help and Emergency Response, operates three shelters in Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

The donation drive was set to begin Monday at 10 a.m. Cars were lined up at 9:30 a.m., including a U-Haul.

“We had an overwhelming response. Within the first two hours, the place was filled up,” HER Shelter Executive Director Olivia Smithberger told WAVY.com.

They filled three large rooms and the hallway on Tuesday — and there is still stuff lining the walkway outside. They’ve run out of room and cannot take in any more.

“I know it throws a wrench in some people’s plans that we had to hold off on taking so much, but we were just so overwhelmed with the generosity that we got within the first day and this will go to help so many people for so long,” Smithberger said.

With so many people out of work and in need right now, the shelter hopes to extend this blessing to others.

“So if anybody does know of somebody that is in need or other agencies that might need things, feel free to reach out,” Smithberger urged.

What they do not give away to those in need will be sold at a yard sale to benefit the shelter. That sale is happening this Friday and Saturday at Central Baptist Church on Hodges Ferry Road in Portsmouth.

They’re also looking for volunteers from now until then to help with all of the donations.

