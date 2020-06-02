Dominion Energy offers Virginia residents ‘more generous payment plan’ amid pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy is expanding assistance to Virginia customers facing hardships amid the pandemic with a more generous payment plan and new direct assistance.

On March 12, Dominion Energy voluntarily suspended disconnections for customers falling behind on their bills, while offering a range of assistance to help them.

Virginia’s disconnection policy, implemented after the company’s voluntary suspension, is due to expire June 15. The State Corporation Commission is accepting comments on next steps. To create certainty for customers, Dominion Energy officials are requesting the SCC allow the company a four-month extension of the disconnection policy, through October 14. We are also requesting to continue waiving late fees through that period.

Starting June 15, Dominion Energy will expand our long-term payment plans and offer customers up to 12 months to pay past due amounts, with no minimum down payment required. Customers are encouraged to contact us, so officials can begin working toward solutions. They can access options through their online account at www.dominionenergy.com, which is available at any time, or by calling (866) 366-4357.

Dominion Energy is increasing the benefits made available through EnergyShare, Dominion Energy’s year-round assistance program for individuals and families facing financial hardship. The Virginia program, supported currently with $13 million in annual corporate contributions, is implemented in partnership with relief and community support agencies.



Planned changes include:

Effective June 1, the maximum benefit is increased to $1,200 for this year, up from $900.

the maximum benefit is increased to $1,200 for this year, up from $900. Customers under the age of 60 are now eligible to receive funds without a disconnect notice, similar to customers 60 and over.

Officials are preparing to increase EnergyShare funding to help meet the needs of our Virginia customers and intend to implement a temporary program to help small business customers. Officials say they will share details when they are available.

To learn more about EnergyShare, please visit www.DominionEnergy.com/EnergyShare or call 2-1-1.

Save on Energy: For some customers, additional time at home and higher energy usage could result in increased bills. Dominion Energy has put together a series of tips to help you be mindful of your energy use. Visit www.DominionEnergy.com/WaysToSave.

As the pandemic spread, officials say they saw a spike in scams. Remember that Dominion Energy will never call and demand immediate payment or ask for payment on a pre-paid debit or gift card. If you are unsure if a call is valid, even if their number shows on the caller ID, don’t provide information. Verify what you’re being told. Sign into your online account to confirm payment status or call us at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

