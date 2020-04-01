Dominion Energy hosts ‘Project Plant It!’ as free learning resource during COVID-19 pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy has been hosting their award-winning ‘Project Plant It!’ program since 2007. Now, they hope it will help students as a free at-home learning resource during the coronavirus pandemic.

The free online resource teaches students about the benefits of trees to the ecosystem.

Teachers can also find an ‘Educator’s Guide’ for themselves on the site that includes 12 lesson plans in STEM subjects.

As a way to encourage educators to use the online resource, Dominion Energy invites educators to enter the ‘Project Plant It!’ STEM Lesson Plan Contest.

The winner will receive a Walmart gift card to purchase teaching supplies for the classroom.

The deadline to submit an entry has been extended to Friday, April 17.

For more information, click here.

