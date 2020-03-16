Dominion Energy donates $1M to coronavirus relief

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy is donating $1 million to nonprofit organizations to fund coronavirus relief efforts across the country.

The donation comes from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. $250,000 of the donations will go directly to the American Red Cross. The other $750,000 will go to nonprofits in communities where Dominion customers live.

The money will be used to address local needs, according to a Dominion Energy news release.

The announcement came Monday, March 16. There are currently more than 50 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Virginia. Two people have died on the Peninsula.

“We are helping customers and communities we serve during this difficult time by maintaining reliable service and providing support and relief to those affected,” Dominion Chairman, President, and CEO Thomas F. Farrell, II, wrote in a news release. “Our contributions to these organizations will help provide the means to lessen the impact of this outbreak.”

Dominion has also committed to keeping the lights on for community members. The company announced last week that it will suspend the disconnection of services for nonpayment until the coronavirus pandemic is under control. Residents whose power was previously disconnected can contact the company for assistance. Dominion will also waive late fees and power reconnection fees for customers.

Dominion has crafted a plan to continue energy services and keep its workforce healthy. The plan includes securing supplies, reviewing staffing plans, and communicating with government health officials, according to a news release.

Other agencies are also setting up coronavirus relief funds. On Monday, March 16, the United Way of South Hampton Roads established a Coronavirus Relief Fund. The agency is currently seeking donations.

