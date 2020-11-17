Dominion Energy donates $100,000 for animal care at Virginia Aquarium, Virginia Living Museum during pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The pandemic has hit many families and businesses hard.

However, one thing that’s not always top of mind is the animals that still require care when doors close. That’s why Dominion Energy decided to step in to lend a helping hand.

“Sometimes we forget about our animals. Our animals are an important part of our community and they still need care at the Virginia Aquarium even when people may not be coming,” said Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris.

A check for $50,000 was presented Tuesday morning to Virginia Aquarium officials.

This money will help care for the animals, exhibits, and enclosures during the pandemic.

The check to the aquarium was one of two Dominion Energy gave out.

The other was another $50,000 to help the creatures at the Virginia Living Museum.

“They’re an important part of our environment, and they’re an important part of our education as we learn more about how we’re all connected,” said Billingsley Harris.

For the aquarium, the road has been anything but easy.

Their doors were closed for nearly 100 days which impacted their revenue.

Now, they work within the capacity restrictions.

Virginia Aquarium CEO Cynthia Spanoulis said operations run 24/7.

“They’re eating restaurant-quality food as well as [getting] superb care from all of our keepers,” said Spanoulis.

Now, she’s hoping this donation will spark others.

“This is an inspiration for people, we were hoping in our season of giving that we will raise another $50,000,” Spanoulis said.

If you’re interested in donating, you can do so by clicking here.

