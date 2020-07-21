Dollar Tree, Family Dollar will no longer require face masks at all stores

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are reversing their mask requirement, now saying they will no longer require them at all store.

Instead, the retailers will “request” that customers wear them.

Nearly two weeks ago, the retailers’ policies stated shoppers, vendors and employees must wear face masks, but now they say they will require masks only if they are mandated by state or local rules.

Dollar Tree headquarters are based in Chesapeake. Virginia requires people wear face coverings when in public indoor settings.

North Carolina also requires face coverings in public places where social distancing is not possible.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar’s parent company hasn’t said why the change was made.

Their decision differs from several national chains that expanded their mask requirements.

For example, Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of the Winn-Dixie grocery store chain, is now saying it will require all customers to wear masks starting July 27. The mandate reverses a mask policy it announced last week of only “encouraging” the use of masks.

The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump called mask-wearing “patriotic” in a tweet, but the company denied it had anything to do with that.

Other retailers now requiring masks include Lowe’s, Home Depot, CVS, Target, Walmart, Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co., among others.

