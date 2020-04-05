DoD releases guidelines for cloth face coverings on installations

A man wears a mask and a hat with an Irish symbol of shamrock designs as he walks in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

NATIONAL (WAVY) — The Department of Defense released a statement on Sunday that outlines guidance for those on DoD property who are in public settings where social distancing may not be an option.

This comes in response to the recent CDC recommendations for people to wear cloth face coverings while in public in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The cloth or homemade masks are expected to provide extra protection against the virus.

According to the release, “Effective immediately, to the extent practical, all individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers (this does not include in a Service member’s or

Service family member’s personal residence on a military installation).”

This includes:

• Military personnel

• DoD civilian employees

• family members

• DoD contractors

• All other individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities

Certain exceptions may be approved and more information can be found by contacting the local commanders and supervisors.

DoD security checkpoints may require people to lower face covers to verify identification.

Updated force health protection guidance will be released in the coming days by the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.

Individual military departments will issue specific guidance for service members wearing the masks.

Recommended materials to make homemade masks include clean shirts and clean cloths that can cover the nose and mouth area. N95 respirators and surgical masks will not be issued as they are reserved for the appropriate personnel.

Latest DoD policies can be found online.

