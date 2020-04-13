DoD: New decontamination system can sterilize up to 80,000 N95 masks a day

This Tuesday, March 31, 2020 photo provided by emergency room nurse Cynthia Riemer shows her at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago, wearing a welder’s mask from a hardware store and other hospital-issued protective gear. Nurses are supplementing their hospital PPE with items such as the welder’s mask to conserve hospital supplies. (Cynthia Riemer via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Soon, healthcare workers will be able to sterilize and reuse millions of N95 face masks as they treat the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Defense spent $415 million on a contract for 60 Battelle Memorial Institute Critical Care Decontamination Systems. These systems allow medical providers to sterilize up to 80,000 N95 masks a day, and allow them to reuse those masks up to 20 times, according to the Department of Defense.

The purchase comes as the United States grapples with severe shortages of personal protective equipment for medical workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six of the decontamination systems have already been delivered to American cities hit hard by COVID-19: New York, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, and Tacoma.

The six systems that have been delivered will allow healthcare workers to sterilize 3.4 million masks a week. The rest of the decontamination systems will be available by early May and allow for almost 34 million N95 masks to be sterilized each week, according to the Department of Defense.

The decontamination systems will be distributed by FEMA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“I remain extremely proud of the selfless efforts of Department of Defense personnel who continue to do everything they can to help provide medical masks, test kits, medicine and meals to support America’s military, medical, emergency services and law enforcement professionals who are on the front lines and need them most,” said Under Secretary of Defense Ellen Lord.

