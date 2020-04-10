DoD allows agencies to pay contractors directly impacted by COVID-19

NATIONAL (WAVY) — The Department of Defense announced on Thursday that it has issued a class deviation which allows contractors directly impacted by the coronavirus to receive payments.

This is the 17th DoD COVID-19 deviation guidance released in an effort to provide coronavirus relief. The class deviation focuses on section 3610 of the CARES Act which outlines payment reimbursement for contractors who cannot work as a result of closures and other COVID-19 restrictions.

With this, contracting officers can evaluate on a case basis, claims that involve costs associated with the virus thus allowing for repayment.

According to the statement released, “The deviation provides a framework for contracting officers to assess any claimed allowable costs associated with the declared public health emergency, recognizing the importance of supporting affected contractors to ensure that, together, we remain a healthy, resilient, and responsive total force.”

More information can be found on the Department of Defense website.

