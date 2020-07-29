Doctors: Wear a mask, even at home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Mask it or casket is the refrain as people across the region are taking precautions to avoid inhaling or potentially expelling the deadly coronavirus.

Pamela Metzner proudly sported a Trump 2020 mask after a recent stop at a coffee shop in downtown Norfolk. Even though the president has delivered a mixed message on masks, she wears one to protect herself and those around her.

“The doctors themselves have been controversial about this from the beginning and I believe we have to make our own common-sense decisions,” Metzner said.

As cases continue to trend up in Hampton Roads and the rest of Virginia, doctors, including the governor, are calling on Virginians to mask up — even at home.

Related: Northam executive order for Hampton Roads cuts off alcohol sales at 10 p.m., closes restaurants at midnight

Family gatherings and other at-home events such as birthday parties can be ground zero for infections. Early in the pandemic, at least 7 members of a New Jersey family contracted the virus following a large family gathering. Five in total ended up dying from COVID-19, with two others severely sickened.

Dr. Mike Dacey, president and chief operating officer of Riverside Health System says the home can be high risk.

“There’s an over 50 percent transmission rate in some studies people within a house having a family member who is infected,” Dacey said.

Old Dominion University assistant basketball coach Bryant Stith knows the score. Stith and several family members contracted the coronavirus while attending a Mother’s Day event.

The experts say if you are hosting an event at home inside or out, use safety measures in the event a guest or family member has the virus.

Home supplies to prevent spread of coronavirus

“Masks can make a difference in the house — hand sanitizer in the house — having the person who is known to be infected isolate themselves in a separate room in the house and not come out very often,” said Dr. Dacey.

Latest Posts: