DMV to offer more appointments beginning in June as COVID-19 restrictions ease

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open more windows in its customer service centers, beginning June 1.

This announcement comes after Gov. Ralph Northam decided to lift the mask mandate and ease other COVID-19 restrictions.

This will create 184,000 more appointment opportunities across the commonwealth, according to the DMV.

People can start scheduling new appointments beginning next week.

“Virginians have told us they appreciate the convenience and high-quality service the appointment system affords. The Governor’s announcement today enables us to open more windows so customers can secure appointments sooner, but we are still taking great care to offer service that is safe for everyone.” Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb

The DMV said additional windows will open in stages on June 1, 15, and in July.

The department also added it will continue to hire and train new employees to add more than 530,000 new appointments over the next three months.

Customer service centers and mobile operations teams will continue to operate on an appointment-only basis for specific services. Appointment opportunities are currently available for a 90-day period.

You can make an appointment, and learn about other DMV services online by clicking here.